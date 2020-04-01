Coronavirus: Mysuru startup comes up with cost-effective protective gear

A city-based startup has come up with a cost-effective face shield and other protective gear for coronavirus warriors.

At a time when the services of personnel of Health and Police departments and also civic workers are inevitable despite a lockdown, a city-based entrepreneur has come up with novel gears to safeguard the health of COVID-19 warriors.

Deshik Labs, a product and process development and research and development (R&D) startup is producing face shields, eye protectors and ventilator splitters to help the people fight the disease in the front line.

Risk factor

According to Shreesha Ramaswamy, founder of Deshik Labs, the idea behind developing these products is to help those working in medical shops, grocery shops, Police department, Health department, sanitation, petrol bunks, and food delivery people, who are at risk, while others can stay indoors.

Shreesha, an alumnus of National Institute of Engineering (2019 batch), founded the company during his third semester of engineering. “The company is ready to produce ventilator splitters and other supportive items for hospitals. A ventilator splitter helps four people to use a single ventilator,” said B N Pramodh, mentor of the startup.

Reusable

Shreesha said, “This is an open source design, being used in other countries. We use the same file, make slight modifications with inputs from medical professionals, slice it with slicing software and run Gcode on our 3D printer. Once printed, we punch holes and snap fit the transparent sheet to the frame. The frame can be alcohol or ultra-violet sanitised several times and front visor can be replaced at a low cost," he said.

Shreesha's team includes his sister Mahima Ramaswamy, who works for a tech giant in Bengaluru, Nikhil Majjagi, a designer, Sandesh Hegde, printer operation, Samyak and B N Pramodh.

Towards mass production

“As a start-up, we believe it is our responsibility to help the society in times like this. Hence, we dedicated all our 3D printers to make these products. We have our 3D printing partners in Bengaluru, Fracktal, helping the needy. 3 Zero and Dr Tech and Kidvento in Mysuru have been helpful. Hemanth Kumar of RPM Manufacturing Mysore is working with us for mass production,” he said.

Pramodh said, if the products are mass produced, the cost would come down by 50% of the 3D printing cost. “The face shield also helps doctors in extended use of the mandated N95 face masks. Even quarantined people can use them,” he said.

Guidelines

As per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on rational use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), face shield and goggles are recommended. “Contamination of mucous membranes of eyes, nose and mouth is likely in a scenario of droplets generated by cough, sneeze of an infected person or during aerosol generating procedures carried out in a clinical setting. Touching of eyes, nose, or mouth with a contaminated hand is another likely scenario. Hence protection of the mucous membranes of eyes, nose, or mouth, by using face shields or goggles is an integral part of standard and contact precautions,” the guidelines read.