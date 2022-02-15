Covid guidelines extended till Feb 28 in Karnataka

Covid guidelines extended till Feb 28 in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 15 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 05:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

The government has extended the existing Covid-19 guidelines till Feb 28. The guidelines were to expire on Tuesday. “There has been decline in new cases and test positivity rate in state. There is a need to continue with five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour to reduce case load,” Revenue Principal Secretary Tushar Giri Nath said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee no more

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee no more

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

 