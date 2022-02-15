Covid guidelines extended till Feb 28 in Karnataka

The government has extended the existing Covid-19 guidelines till Feb 28. The guidelines were to expire on Tuesday. “There has been decline in new cases and test positivity rate in state. There is a need to continue with five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour to reduce case load,” Revenue Principal Secretary Tushar Giri Nath said.
