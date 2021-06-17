Covid positivity rate in Karnataka drops to 3.77%

Karnataka reported 5,983 new cases of Covid-19 and 138 related fatalities as the caseload swelled to 27,90,338 and the toll to 33,434, on Thursday.

The day also saw 10,685 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 26,10,157.

Out of new cases reported on Thursday, 1,209 were from Bengaluru Urban. Dakshina Kannada reported the next highest single-day case tally with 679, Mysuru registered 596 new cases, Hassan 424 and Mandya 309

As on June 17, the state has 1,46,726 active carriers of the virus. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.77%, case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.30%.

Mysuru reported 26 fatalities, the highest in the state on Thursday 26. Bengaluru Urban recorded 17 deaths followed by Dakshina Kannada and Davangere 11 each and Dharwad 9.

So far, 3.22 crore samples have been tested in the state, out of which 1,58,442 were tested on Thursday.