Covid violations in Congress' Mekedatu Padayatra will cause case surge: Shettar

Opining that the Congress' padayatra over Mekedatu issue may result in a spike in Covid issues, MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday suggested that the Congress Party stop the padayatra instead of violating Covid guidelines and hold talks with the government about resolving the Mekedatu problem.

"They should not take this as a prestige issue, that too when Covid cases are increasing in the State. When the common man is being fined for not wearing a mask, Congress leaders like D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with thousands of people, are violating the rules in the name of this padayatra. It is dangerous for society. Let them stop this if they have a real concern about people's health," he said.

"This padayatra has political intention. If they are good leaders and responsible Opposition, they should hold talks with the government on how to protect the interests of the State, and should give constructive suggestions. I ask them to adhere to the rules, and not to create confusion by violating Covid norms," Shettar noted.

Also Read | Congress Mekedatu march: 35 leaders booked, CM Bommai says law will act

Charging that the padayatra is ill-intentioned, Shettar felt that Congress did not raise the Mekedatu issue in the Winter Session of the State Legislature as their true colour would have been unveiled if the answer was given.

They would have raised this issue in the Session if they had a real concern. But, they lacked that courage. They just wanted to hit the streets to get publicity and create a 'vote bank. Mere padayatra would not resolve the Mekedatu issue, he observed.

The government is not stopping the padayatra, because it wants to prevent confusion from being created. Issuing notices and other procedures are on as per law, and people would also teach a lesson to Congress if it continues the political gimmick, he added.

Check out latest DH videos here