D K Shivakumar mocks CM B S Yediyurappa’s 1-year fete

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Monday that the real achievement of the B S Yediyurappa government was “celebration amid death”.

Criticising the government’s one-year completion fete, Shivakumar questioned achievements over the past year.

“The first month went without the Cabinet, the second one was a struggle with floods, third had bypolls, fourth saw Cabinet drama, fifth was a fight for ministerial positions, the seventh and eighth months saw the Covid-19 lockdown, ninth and 10th went into talking about Covid-19 and the 11th and 12th months saw the looting game,” Shivakumar said, adding that the Yediyurappa government had only spoken lies.

“The CM hasn’t walked the talk,” he said.