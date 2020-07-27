D K Shivakumar mocks CM B S Yediyurappa’s 1-year fete

D K Shivakumar mocks CM B S Yediyurappa’s 1-year fete

Bharat R Joshi
Bharat R Joshi, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 12:05 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Monday that the real achievement of the B S Yediyurappa government was “celebration amid death”.

Criticising the government’s one-year completion fete, Shivakumar questioned achievements over the past year. 

“The first month went without the Cabinet, the second one was a struggle with floods, third had bypolls, fourth saw Cabinet drama, fifth was a fight for ministerial positions, the seventh and eighth months saw the Covid-19 lockdown, ninth and 10th went into talking about Covid-19 and the 11th and 12th months saw the looting game,” Shivakumar said, adding that the Yediyurappa government had only spoken lies.

“The CM hasn’t walked the talk,” he said.  

 

KPCC president D K Shivakumar
D K Shivakumar
One Year Anniversary
BS Yediyurappa

