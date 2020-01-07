'Dam across Markandeya river won't hit TN'

Karnataka on Tuesday said constructing a reservoir across the Markandeya river near Yargol village in Kolar district will not adversely affect Tamil Nadu.

The state, in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court to counter Tamil Nadu's petition, said the purpose of building reservoir was to supply drinking water to Kolar city, Bangarpet and Malur towns and around 45 villages.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu filed an interlocutory application in the Apex Court seeking direction to Karnataka to refrain from building reservoir on Markandeya river, saying that since the river was a tributary of Pennaiyar river, any new dam by Karnataka would obstruct natural flows to the downstream.

In the affidavit, Karnataka said Tamil Nadu cannot request the top court to restrain the state from pumping 22 MLD (millions litres per day) of water to fill up Hosakote tank from Yellamallappa Chetty tank.

"This project was completed in 2011 and nine years later, Tamil Nadu cannot request the court to stop using the water. Yellamallapa Chetty tank receives sewage water from Bengaluru out of the drinking water supplied from the Cauvery river. Treated sewage water is being lifted from Yellamallapa Chetty tank to Hosakote tank, only for recharging underground water," Karnataka said.

“It cannot be considered that Karnataka is diverting or utilising the water generated from South-Pennar basin for filling up Hosakote tank and it is also not for irrigation and recharging groundwater. The same water is being used for drinking purpose through borewells,” Karnataka said in its affidavit, while appealing to the court to dismiss Tamil Nadu's petition.