Davangere MP seeks upgrading of national highways

Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara on Tuesday demanded that the Centre start upgrading works on NH-13 (Mariyammanhalli-Shivamogga) immediately.

Though this road was declared a national highway, the upgrading work was not started, he said in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.

While asking the Centre to release funds, he said upgrading works were necessary for the development of the region. Also, though the state highway from Davangere to Channagiri has been declared a national highway, the work has not started, he said. The state government has sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Highways in this regard, he said.