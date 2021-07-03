5-year-old girl dies of MIS-C

5-year-old girl, who had recovered from Covid-19, dies of MIS-C

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said the girl belonged to Sira taluk of Tumakuru district

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jul 03 2021, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 13:21 ist
The girl had recovered from Covid-19 a few days ago. Credit: iStock Photo

A five-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment for Multisystem Inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in SS hi-tech hospital, died on Friday night.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said the girl, belonging to a village in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district, was brought to a private hospital in Chitradurga for treatment. Later, she was brought to SS hi-tech hospital in Davangere. She was suffering from multiple-organ failure when she was brought here. Despite the best efforts by doctors, she breathed her last in the hospital.

She had recovered from Covid-19, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
Davangere

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

What is a 'Heat Dome'? Everything you need to know!

What is a 'Heat Dome'? Everything you need to know!

Turkey's Istanbul Convention withdrawal sparks protests

Turkey's Istanbul Convention withdrawal sparks protests

Waterfalls in Karnataka every traveller should visit

Waterfalls in Karnataka every traveller should visit

Death toll from US, Canada heatwave expected to rise

Death toll from US, Canada heatwave expected to rise

 