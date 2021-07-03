5-year-old girl, who had recovered from Covid-19, dies of MIS-C

A five-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment for Multisystem Inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in SS hi-tech hospital, died on Friday night.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said the girl, belonging to a village in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district, was brought to a private hospital in Chitradurga for treatment. Later, she was brought to SS hi-tech hospital in Davangere. She was suffering from multiple-organ failure when she was brought here. Despite the best efforts by doctors, she breathed her last in the hospital.

She had recovered from Covid-19, he added.