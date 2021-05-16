Delay alleged in shifting bodies of Covid victims from ward

A video alleging delay in shifting the bodies of the deceased patients from the Covid ward in the district hospital, went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the video, a person, who identifies himself as Hanumantharaju, advocate, is seen claiming that three patients died of Covid at ward number 13 of the hospital in the early hours of Saturday. He alleges that the bodies were not shifted even by 10 in the morning.

"The ward had 10 patients of whom three died. As a result, the other patients are in fear," he says. A patient seen in the video also died later in the day.

Hanumantharaju has questioned the authorities whether the patients can have food with a dead body on the bed next to his.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kavitha S Mannikeri has ordered suspension of two 'D' group workers for their negligence in shifting the bodies from the ward.

As soon as the video went viral, the DC visited the ward and spoke to patients. The in-charge assistant commissioner has been directed to submit a report on the incident.

"Three patients died during the night. The health personnel directed the concerned to shift the bodies, but they did not so. The complaint regarding hygiene is also addressed," the deputy commissioner said.