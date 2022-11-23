Delimitation of wards: HC issues notice to govt, BBMP, SEC

A division bench of the High Court on Wednesday admitted a writ appeal filed by BJP MLA from Bommanahalli constituency M Sathish Reddy and several others, challenging the order of the single judge, on petitions pertaining to delimitation notification of BBMP wards.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale ordered notice to the state government, the BBMP and the State Election Commission (SEC).

On September 16, 2022, the single judge had dismissed the petitions challenging the July 14, 2022 notification pertaining to delimitation of wards. The appellants submitted that the provisions of Section 7 of the BBMP Act, 2020 stipulate that a ward should not be spread into two Legislative Assembly constituencies.

The appellants stated that the delimitation exercise in respect of Hulimavu ward (no 239) is flawed, as areas are shared by both Bommanahalli and Bangalore South Assembly constituencies. It is further stated that despite this fact being admitted by the BBMP authorities, the single bench dismissed the petition without looking into the issues raised in the petition.

It was also contended that areas such as Akshaya Garden Layout, Satya Sai Layout, Shirdi Sainagar, VIP Layout and certain other places, are spread over two Assembly constituencies, which is against the intent of Section 7 of the BBMP Act. This apart, non-mentioning of population figures in delimitation of wards, is also in violation of the provisions of Section 7, the appellants said.