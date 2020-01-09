Demand for KFD vaccine increases

The demand for the vaccine of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), called as monkey fever locally, is increasing every year. The Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAH&VB), which had produced about two lakh doses of vaccine in 2018-19, has produced about five lakh doses of vaccine in this year so far.

Institute director S M Byregouda told DH that the demand for the vaccine is likely to go up further. "Since this is the only institute in the country which is producing this vaccine, not only our state but Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu states are purchasing about 5,000 doses of vaccine each from this institute," he said.

"There is a huge demand for the vaccine from Shivamogga, Sagar, Chikkamagaluru and Malnad regions in Karnataka. We will produce the vaccine as per the demand and an indent has to be sent by the government. There will be more demand for the vaccine between September and January months as the KFD outbreak is reported during this period. The production cost of a single dose will be around Rs 40," he explained.