Deve Gowda hints at electoral politics retirement

JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda on Saturday hinted he will not contest another election, saying all his energy was focussed on strengthening the regional party.

"It's not my turn to go to Delhi anymore," he said, speaking at an event where he was addressing party workers. "Everyday, I'm personally taking stock of everything related to the party sitting in the party headquarters," he said.

Gowda, 87, lost from the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency to BJP’s G S Basavaraju. He contested from Tumkur after he vacated the Hassan seat to pave way for his grandson Prajwal, who won the elections also.

"I told Prajwal three years ago that I won’t contest. I’m 87 and I’ll be 92 after five years. I said I won’t contest at any cost. I’d worked to my fullest strength and decided not to contest after consulting leaders from the (Hassan) district,” Gowda recalled.

The former prime minister reiterated that he had never indulged in dynasty politics in his entire political career. "Throughout, I recognised minorities and backward classes. Maybe it was my shortcoming, fault or I was wrong, but in my bid to save a regional party, I saw all the ups and downs. This time, circumstances were such that three of us had to contest, for which I’m aware people punished us on social media," he said, referring to the candidature of his grandsons Prajwal, Nikhil and himself. Nikhil, too, lost from Mandya.

During a recent interview with DH, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil hailed Gowda as a "fighter" and exuded confidence that he would contest another election to win.

After the Lok Sabha poll rout, Gowda has kept himself busy with reorganising the party. "In the next one month, I hope to bring to existence all units of the party," he said. "But some may be contented and some may be discontented. Everyone can’t be given the same rank and post,” he said.