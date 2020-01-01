DH Changemakers | A Launch pad for space travel

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS,
  • Jan 01 2020, 10:33am ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2020, 12:06pm ist

For 26-year-old Rohan Ganapathy, the name of his fledgling space propulsion startup, Bellatrix — innocuously located above a jeweller’s store in the heart of Malleswaram’s busy market district — has special significance.

Harry Potter fans may know Bellatrix as a crazed practitioner of the dark arts. But the name also applies to a massive star in the constellation Orion, 250 light years away, which has become a sort of holy grail for scientists, space engineers and science-fiction writers. 

Read more

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Changemakers
Indian Space Research Organisation
SpaceX
Boeing
Elon Musk
ISRO
Comments (+)
 