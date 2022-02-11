Dharwad proves a beacon of peace as trouble brews elsewhere

Even as the controversy over wearing hijab in colleges is taking a violent turn across the state, Dharwad, which is the hub of education with a sizeable Muslim population, keeps cool much to the delight of academicians and parents.

Students’ organisations, like Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), have appealed to the student community to keep off the controversy and concentrate on studies. Academic activities in schools and colleges in the district are going on smoothly.

Leaders of the ABVP are visiting colleges and hostels, sensitising students about the need to focus on studies rather than engaging in protests.

The NSUI, AIDSO and others too have appealed to the students not to be influenced by the controversy.

ABVP state secretary Prateek Mali told DH that the activists are meeting various groups of students and appealing to them not to allow politicians to drive a wedge between them for political mileage.

The students have already suffered for the last two years as the classes did not commence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now they cannot afford to miss the classes again for any reason.

He said in the land of saints, like Shishunal Sharief and Kanakadasa who strove for communal harmony, it was unfortunate that the student community is being divided on frivolous issues. Creating communal harmony in the society is one of the objectives of education. Unfortunately, disharmony is brewing in educational institutions, Mali rued.

He said students are being told to shun the idea of wearing either hijab or saffron stole and adhere to the uniform prescribed by their respective institutions.

Dharwad has a student population of over two lakh and any disturbance to the academic schedule will harm their careers.

The response to our appeal so far has been encouraging as the students, teachers and parents have appreciated our stand on the issue, said ABVP organising secretary Gangadhar Haranjagi.

ABVP activists are visiting schools and colleges and raising the slogan ‘All are one, education is our right,’ he noted.

The NSUI has appealed to the district administration to see to it that the controversy does not enter educational campuses.

