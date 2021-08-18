Digital village will be developed in each district: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Centre had taken up a digital village programme.

Under the programme, a village in each district would be provided with better internet connectivity so that people can access various services from home.

Accordingly, 5,000 villages will be provided with internet facilities.

Speaking to mediapersons after janashirvada yatra in Mangaluru, he said digital village is a pilot project of the country under the BharatNet programme. BharatNet programme was launched prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, there is a need to implement it effectively by reaching out to the villages.

The demand for internet has increased drastically after the Covid-19 pandemic. The government is strengthening infrastructure that helps people to work in interior areas, he said.

“There is a need to develop digital technology in the villages. I have already asked my ministry to study internet communication. There should be progress in communication. Becoming leaders of the world in technology is the mission of PM Narendra Modi. The digital village project has already commenced, he said.

There were some specific issues, including internet connectivity in Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Shivamogga and other parts of Karnataka. “I have asked people on the job to identify these issues and address them,” he said.

Diversifying tech projects

The minister felt the need for diversifying technology projects outside Bengaluru. There are plans to set up IT Park on PPP mode. Efforts are being made to upgrade communication and connectivity. IT companies will start investing in villages as well.

There are efforts to have more centres of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIEIT). A national mission on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, block chain, and other emerging technologies will be launched shortly.

“My ministry aims at generating employment. I completed my engineering at Manipal. I have a close relation with Mangaluru and Manpal. I will extend all support for empowering youth , skill development and IT development in the region,” he said.

BJP state president and DK MP has sought an IT Park to Mangaluru. “I will extend all the required support increase IT business in the region,” he added.

Earlier during the Janashirvada yatra programme, the union minister said India is rising in the world. Several vested interests in the world do not want India to rise. “In the post covid era, we have to work with trust,” he said.

He called upon the participants to inform people on the accelerated development works in the country in the last seven years.