Dinesh Gundu Rao wonders why people voted for BJP

State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday wondered why people voted for the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls despite good work done by the Congress leaders.

“According to me, no MP had performed like Mallikarjun Kharge. Similarly, Druvanarayan, K H Muniyappa, Veerappa Moily and others had done good work. The Congress government, too, had implemented several people-friendly programmes. Still people voted for BJP,” he stated.

Rao, however, said he was only expressing his feelings and did not mean to disrespect people’s verdict. “The Congress has to introspect as to why it got only one seat in Karnataka and we will do it,” he stated.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former chief minister Siddaramaiah had courted controversy by questioning people for voting in favour of the BJP.