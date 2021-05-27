Doreswamy, a tireless fighter for rights

Keeping the conscience of Karnataka till the end and actively taking part in movements against the oppression of people’s rights until last year, centenarian freedom fighter and an untiring activist H S Doreswamy was indeed a force to reckon with. Remaining at the forefront of several citizens’ struggles, the 103-year-old Gandhian, who died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday in Bengaluru, was close to the hearts of many in Karnataka.

Strongly influenced by Gandhian ideology since his childhood, Doreswamy fought against injustice throughout his life — before and after Independence.

Like he fought against the British during the Quit India movement by planting time bombs, Doreswamy also took on elected governments for their lopsided policies affecting the lives of the people. Often coming under attack by the ruling leaders, Doreswamy always said, “I do not belong to any political party and my struggle is only for the welfare of the people.” Perhaps it was this life of struggle that historian Ramachandra Guha described Doreswamy as the ‘conscience of Karnataka’.

Born in Harohalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Doreswamy lived much of his life in Mavalli and Jayanagar and saw Bengaluru evolve into a global city from a small town then.

Though Doreswamy, with a degree in science from the Central College of Bengaluru began teaching mathematics and physics, it was the call of Mahatma Gandhi that made him plunge into the freedom movement.

Ever since, he remained a fighter till his last, even taking part in protests against the CAA and the farmers’ bill at the age of 102.

Taking on the British in revolutionary style by bombing British Record Rooms and serving prison sentences, Doreswamy led several citizens’ movements in independent India. In fact, fighting against the Emergency, Doreswamy was jailed for four months. His active participation in the Bhoodan movement, the struggle for the unification of Karnataka and the JP movement, made him popular. For a brief period, he was also the face of Bengaluru Mill workers’ struggle and championed the labourer causes along with other leaders. Doreswamy also ran a publication ‘Pauravani’ highlighting the problems faced by common people and drew the attention of the rulers.

Not a man known to rest on his past deeds, Doreswamy led different struggle at the cusp of the millennium. Be it the struggle to rid the government land from the clutches of the land sharks or safeguarding the water bodies of Bengaluru, he walked the streets vehemently opposing the government’s decisions. While the whole of India stood against Corruption under the leadership of Anna Hazare at Delhi, the whole of Karnataka was held united by Doreswamy for several days. Regardless of his age and health, he never hesitated to hit the streets to stand against injustice. Reacting strongly against communalisation of politics and suppression of people’s freedom of expression Doreswamy had even cautioned many elected representatives who tried to discredit his fight for the country’s Independence for his bitter remarks against the Centre and its anti-people and anti-farmer policies.

Though the sudden demise of his wife Lalithamma in 2019 left him disappointed, Doreswamy was back at what he is known for and always took part in events and programmes at any time of the day. Remaining fit through his life, Doreswamy complained of breathlessness and uneasiness at the beginning of May and was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital where he tested positive for Covid. Similar to his life of struggle, he had even won the battle against Covid and was discharged. But he was admitted again on May 14 following uneasiness and bronchitis. While he was responding to treatment and recovering fast, he died of Cardiac arrest on Wednesday afternoon. He is survived by a son and a daughter.