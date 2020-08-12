Father-son duo donate bicycles in Suntikoppa

Extending a helping hand to the needy students and agricultural labourers, a father-son duo from Suntikoppa have donated new bicycles to labourers and students to help them commute easily.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the public transport service has been hit. Also, several roads are damaged due to incessant rainfall in the district making it difficult for the common people especially the agricultural labourers to reach from one place to another. The livelihood of the labourers, who are dependent on plantation work, was affected due to the lack transportation facility.

Realising this Vishal Sivappa and his father Vinod Sivappa, planters from Suntikoppa, distributed bicycles to the needy workers and students.

Vishal said that his parents and grandparents were involved in social service. During the current situation, people are in need of assistance as their livelihood is affected.

“I see many students walking 5 km to 10 km to their schools and workers in various estates walk several kilometers on a daily basis. Donating bicycles would definitely help them reach their destination much faster. This is very small contribution and I am really happy to help them,” he added.

Vishal’s father Vinod is also engaged in farmer welfare programmes over the past few years. Vinod said that he felt proud to extend his support to his son’s initiatives directed towards the welfare of the needy labourers.