The state government will procure six lakh sarees from the weavers and distribute two each to women corona warriors, Handloom and Textile Minister Srimanth Patil has

said.

“The weavers in the state are in trouble as they could not to sell their products during lockdown. The government has decided to purchase this stock and distribute two sarees to anganwadi workers, Asha workers and woman corona warriors,” the minister said. He was speaking to reporters here on

Tuesday.