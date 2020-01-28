Food, transport depts to join hands to identify fake BPL cards

The Food and Civil Supplies department is planning to take the help of the Transport department for identifying fake below poverty line cardholders in the state. People owning four-wheelers are not eligible to obtain BPL card.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Shashikala Jolle said that some people own four-wheelers for the purpose of their livelihood and a decision would be soon taken on the BPL cards of such persons. She said January 31st was the last date for surrendering fake/ineligible BPL cards and many people across the state had been returning such ration cards.

“There are reports that several BPL cardholders sell food grains provided to them free of cost. Therefore, the government is mulling on reducing the quantity of rice per unit and replace it with dal and other foodgrains. The present quantity of 7 kg rice could be reduced to 5 kg,” the minister said.

Shashikala said that there was a need for coordination among Health, Police, Women and Child Development department to check issue of fake physical disability certificate or wrong certificate showing inflated disability percentage - for garnering benefits from the government. The minister said that action would be initiated against persons found responsible for such anomalies.

More cases of malnourished children have been found in Hyderabad-Karnataka region and therefore, there is a need to study the nutrient content in the food provided to them. A meeting with the Ayush department officials had been held in this regard.

The minister said that the honorarium for rehabilitation workers in rural and urban areas had been doubled.

“Poshan Campaign” of the Centre has now been extended to all the 30 districts instead of 19 approved earlier. Smartphones will be made available to the anganwadi workers to keep tab on the health of the pregnant women and later both mother and child with information being uploaded on an app, she said.