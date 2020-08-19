Former BJP MLA Guru Swamy dies

Former BJP MLA C Guru Swamy, (68), died of cardiac arrest, at a private hospital in Mysuru, on Wednesday.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5 and was isolated at the hospital. However, it was yet to be confirmed whether he was still positive for coronavirus when he passed away.

Guru Swamy was elected on a BJP ticket from Chamarajanagar segment in 1999 and was isolated at JSS Hospital in Mysuru.

District Health Officer, Mysuru, Dr R Venkatesh confirmed the news of his death and said that the patient suffered from a cardiac arrest and a Covid-19 test will be conducted.

Guru Swamy was an advocate by profession and follower of former union minister Rajshekar Murthy. He started his political career from Janata Dal.

He joined the BJP along with his master Rajshekar Murthy and was elected as MLA in 1999 after defeating Vatal Nagaraj from Chamarajanagar assembly segment.

Swamy is the first MLA from BJP representing Chamarajanagar.

Later, he joined the Congress due in 2004. He also served as Chamarajanagar District Congress president.

Swamy rejoined the BJP in 2014.

Swamy leaves behind two daughters, including, Nagashree, Zilla Pany former president, also BJP district unit general secretary, wife Sheela.

His final rites will be held at Yanaganahalli in Chamarajanagar taluk.