Four injured in elephant attack on car

Four persons suffered injuries when an elephant attacked a moving car at Kundoor village in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Monday. The car turned turtle and four persons from Joladal village in the district suffered injuries.

Of the four persons who suffered serious injuries, the condition of one is said to be serious. All the injured have been rushed to the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru.

Condemning the increase in elephant menace, the local residents staged a protest by blocking the road following the mishap.