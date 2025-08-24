Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran's Khamenei calls US issue 'unsolvable' amid nuclear standoff

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments come after Iran and European powers agreed on Friday to resume talks to try to restart full negotiations on curbing Tehran's nuclear enrichment work.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 12:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 12:43 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranAyatollah Ali Khamenei

Follow us on :

Follow Us