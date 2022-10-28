'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented, but emotional response

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's final outing 'Gandhadha gudi', a docudrama directed by Amoghavarsha, on Friday hit screens across the state evoking unprecedented, but emotional response.

The Power Star's fans took to streets and thronged cinema halls during early hours, bursting crackers, distributing sweets, raising cutouts and performing abhishekha using milk.

All the fanfare, whistles, laughter and celebrations were missing as an eerie silence followed moments after the audiences slowly stepped out of the hall. With eyes completely welled up, they could not come to terms, refusing to acknowledge that their favourite star now remains only in memory.

At several places, blood donation camps, health camps and mass feeding were held.

In Hubballi, youths beat drums, while children held the actor's portraits. Many of them posed for selfies standing near the cutouts.

Also read | 'Gandhada Gudi' docudrama review: A cathartic experience

Raghu, a fan, clad in T-Shirts with titles of various films of the actor, distributed free hearing aids to 50 persons.

Prakash, an autorickshaw driver, decorated his vehicle with the actor's portraits, naming it 'Appu Ratha', near Sudha and Apsara theatres.

The first show at Meer Alam theatre in Hosapete began as early as 3.30 am. Puja was performed on the actor's statue. About 30 children were issued free tickets.

The first show at Basaveshwara theatre in Chitradurga began around 3 am. Food was distributed to over 3,000 persons at Sakleshpur in Hassan district.

"Fans donated blood after watching the film at Shiva theatre at Koppal. Many even pledged to donate their eyes," Veeresh Mahantayyanamath, the theatre owner, told DH.

On Day One, over 200 theatres, including multiplexes, screened the docudrama, which earned over Rs six crore, in Karnataka alone. The number of shows was around 1,400.

Demand to increase the shows is mounting. The number of shows is likely to go up on Saturday and Sunday in multiplexes. Single screen theatre owners are finding it difficult to accommodate as 'Kanthara' and 'Head Bush' are running housefull.

The scene... The tears...

Tears rolled down the cheeks of the audience after they watched a particular scene, where the actors speaks about his safety and responsibility.

"That scene touches hearts and disturbs. It will remain forever in the hearts of the audience," K V Chandrashekhar, owner, Veeresh Cinemas, Bengaluru, told DH.

"It gives me a feeling that our Power Star is still alive," Manuesh, a fan, said.