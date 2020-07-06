Govt launches DBT scheme for weavers

The state government on Monday launched a Rs.10.96-cr direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme to provide financial assistance for handloom weavers. The scheme is named “Nekara Sammana Yojane.”

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who flagged off the scheme, said in the first phase, the financial assistance would reach 19,744 weavers. As per the fourth All India Handloom Census, there are 54,789 handloom weavers in Karnataka. The financial assistance for the rest of them would be credited in a phased manner, he said.

As per the scheme, each weaver will get an assistance of Rs 2,000 per year. The scheme will apply to all those employed in silk, cotton and wool handlooms and related work. That apart, a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be given to 1.25 lakh workers engaged in powerlooms, too.

However, speaking to DH, Akhila Karnataka Kaimagga Nekarara Sangha vice president Vittappa Gorantli said the government’s move would not help the weavers in any way.

“An amount of Rs 2,000 per annum would mean Rs 5 per day. How will this help anyone? Instead, the government should spend time creating a platform for these weavers to sell their products. That will be of more use than financial schemes like this, which do not translate into any aid for the betterment of their lives,” he

said.