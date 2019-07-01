'Govt stable, from where will BJP bring 15 legislators'

Home Minister M B Patil said on Monday that the coalition government was stable and would complete its full term, saying 15 ‘wickets’ were required to destabilise the government.

Addressing reporters here, Patil said, “Fifteen MLAs must resign for the coalition government to collapse. Efforts of the BJP to dislodge the government will not be fruitful. BJP may succeed in getting three or four legislators to resign. From where will the BJP bring 15 legislators?”

He said the resignation by Ramesh Jarkiholi is not confirmed.

"I am yet to get details on the resignation tendered by Jarkiholi. There is a process for it. A legislator is required to meet the speaker in person to tender his resignation, which is not accepted immediately, but after due process.

The party would make efforts to convince the legislator not to resign, Patil said.

On Anand Singh’s resignation, the Home minister said Speaker Ramesh Kumar had denied receiving the resignation letter.

Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, “Ramesh Jarkholi’s resignation comes as no surprise. It was expected. For six months, Ramesh had been saying that he will resign.” He, however, said that the government was safe.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagadish Shettar on Monday said that more "discontended" MLAs were likely to resign in the coming days, reports DHNS from Hubbali.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Shettar said that the resignation of Anand Singh was a testimony to the turmoil and lack of coordination in the colation government. "More discontented MLAs may come out in the coming days," he said.

"We do not know when this government will fall. But mid-term election is not a solution. Even Congress and JD(S) MLAs are not ready for that. BJP is the single largest party in the Legislative Assembly, and it is ready to form the government. There is no question of BJP conducting Operation Kamala. The party will take a suitable decision when the government falls, and that strategy cannot be disclosed," Shettar said.

Due to the infighting in the government, development has taken backseat, and people are wishing that the coalition government should go, Shettar added.