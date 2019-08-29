Govt won’t pursue separate Karnataka flag proposal

The BJP government in Karnataka will not pursue with the Centre a proposal seeking a separate flag for the state, which the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime had pushed for.

“The flag committee has said there will be only one flag...The Constitution committee headed by Dr BR Ambedkar directed that we have only one flag - the tricolour. So, there’s only one Constitutional flag across India. There may be cultural flags. Karnataka also has a cultural flag. But we are one nation, so we will only think about unity,” Kannada & Culture Minister CT Ravi told reporters on Thursday.

In March 2018, just before the Assembly polls, the Congress government had sent a formal proposal to the Centre seeking approval to the Karnataka flag that was designed by a nine-member expert committee. The Karnataka flag was also tricolour - yellow, white and red - with the state’s emblem Gandaberunda at the centre.

In its proposal, the Siddaramaiah regime requested the Centre to include the Karnataka flag in the schedule of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1950.

The move was widely seen as the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking to invoke the regional identity and Kannada pride ahead of the Assembly polls.