Gowda predicts midterm polls soon

Predicting midterm polls in Karnataka, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said the party would contest elections independently.

“Mid-term polls are likely in the state. In case of mid-term polls, we have decided to contest the elections independently,” Gowda told reporters.

He said that elections could be held in January or February due to uncertainties associated with the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

This is the second time Gowda foretold midterm polls. The first time he did that was in June, even before the BJP came to power, but he retracted later.

Despite allying with the Congress, the JD(S) suffered a huge setback in the Lok Sabha polls. The poll debacle, coupled with infighting within the coalition, led to the fall of H D Kumaraswamy-led government.

On reports that several JD(S) MLAs were ready to jump ship and join the BJP, Gowda said that he was not concerned with those who wanted to leave the party. “I know how to organise the party,” he said. “Some people who have grown with the party are attacking it today. I have organised the JD(S) trusting its workers. We will not be disheartened if anybody quits the party,” he added.

Gowda said his son, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, will tour the length and breadth of the state to strengthen the party. The 87-year-old said he would also travel to bolster party and its workers. “We will reach out to the people of the state based on the works Kumaraswamy did during his tenure,” he said, ruing that Kumaraswamy did not receive enough support despite taking up several good measures.