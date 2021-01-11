Gun-down man-eating leopards and set-up camera traps: Karnataka Forest minister tells officials

Planning to reduce the growing incidents of man-animal conflicts especially involving leopards in various parts of Karnataka and monitor the movement of leopards in and around the vicinity of human habitation, the state government has decided to install camera traps.

Besides, forest officials have also been directed to gun down any leopards if it turns out to be a man-eater.

Acknowledging sudden spurt in the man-animal conflicts in the last few months, Forest minister Anand Singh told media persons in Hospet that the increased conflicts are the result of thriving population of leopards in Karnataka.

“It is difficult to identify the man-eating leopards. But studies have revealed that if leopards attack human beings once, they keep visiting the human habitations. We have instructed the forest officials to gun down man-eating leopards if they come across any,” Singh explained.

Pointing towards the thriving population of leopards in and around Hampi-UNESCO world heritage area, Anjanadri hills Anand Singh said, “The landscape in this part of the state interspersed with rocky hillocks and bushy vegetation is conducive for leopards population and difficult to detect their presence.

Hence, officials have been told to install camera traps in consultation with the wildlife experts.”

The minister revealed that the work on setting up Vulture breeding centre at Ramanagar has lost pace due to the Covid restrictions and missed out on the deadline. “But now the works will gain momentum,” he said.