HC notice to Centre on Bangla immigrants

The High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on a public interest petition on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Karnataka.

Advocate K B Vijay Kumar filed the PIL, seeking identification, isolation and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar also issued notice to DGP and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru to file objections before October 25.