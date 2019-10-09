HC notice to Centre on Bangla immigrants

Shivakumar Menasinakai
Shivakumar Menasinakai, DH News Service, Bengaluru
  Oct 09 2019
  • updated: Oct 09 2019, 23:10pm ist

The High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on a public interest petition on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Karnataka.

Advocate K B Vijay Kumar filed the PIL, seeking identification, isolation and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar also issued notice to DGP and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru to file objections before October 25.

