Heavy rain pummels Kalyana Karnataka districts

Torrential rain in the past 48 hours caused havoc on Kalyana Karnataka districts - Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Ballari. Two kids were killed and four of a family injured in two separate rain-related incidents

on Friday.

Ramappa Shivappa (6) and Veeresh Hanumanthraya of Gowrampet in Devadurg taluk, Raichur district, were buried under a heap of mud after a portion of hillock caved in on them. Injured Mounesh Shivaraj had been rushed to RIMS for treatment. All three children were playing close to the hillock when the incident occurred. The Devadurg police have registered a case.

In another rain-related incident at Naikal in Yadgir district, four of a family including a new mother and her baby, suffered minor injuries after their house wall, weakened by persistent wet weather, collapsed on them in the early hours of

Friday.

Meanwhile, a petty vendor had a narrow escape while crossing the overflowing Hadalgi stream in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district. After his bike and 30 pots were swept away by strong undercurrents in stream, he managed to catch hold of a bark of a tree and crossed the bridge after the water level in the stream decreased.

Incessant rain has damaged tur crop on vast tract of land in Aland taluk.

Flash floods from the rivulets in Madana Hipparaga, Ningadalli, Hebali, Padasavali, Jeerahalli, Mataki and Theertha and seven villages in Kamalapur taluk has cut connectivity of these villages.

With Bhima river getting good inflows, about 15,000 cusecs of water was released from Sonna barrage. The Bennetora dam is full to the brim.

Kalaburagi city witnessed intermittent rain on Friday.

The Friday morning showers left streams and lakes in spate in Gudekote hobli in Kudligi taluk, Ballari district.

The overflowing streams have flooded maize, jowar, groundnut and onion crops on hundreds of acres. A pomegranate farm at Yerrabonahalli sustained extensive damage in the rain.

Sandur and parts of taluk also received moderate to heavy showers. S Obalapur lake, spread over 100 acres, has breached following showers in the last few days.

Heavy showers have left Hungund town flooded. Several residential areas were inundated with rainwater, causing hardships to the residents and motorists.

Heavy rain on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday has poured misery in the low-lying areas of Tumakuru city.

Kannada Bhavan near Amanikere lake was inundated with rainwater. A portion of MG Road in the city caved in due to heavy showers and substandard UGD works.