Hijab row: Govt to probe role of organisations, says HM

Hijab row: Govt to probe role of organisations, says HM

Jnanendra also took a dig at KPCC president D K Shivakumar over the latter's claims that a saffron flag was hoisted at a college in Shivamogga by removing the tricolor

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 08 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 02:32 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

Home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government would probe the role of various organisations for instigating protests in parts of the state over the hijab row.

He was speaking to reporters following a meeting with Higher Education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh on Tuesday evening.

Jnanendra also took a dig at KPCC president D K Shivakumar over the latter's claims that a saffron flag was hoisted at a college in Shivamogga by removing the tricolor.

"After three days, classes will resume as normal," he said, noting that the government has issued a circular making uniforms mandatory. The circular, it can be recalled, had barred students from wearing both hijab and saffron stoles while attending classes.

Also read: Amid controversy over dress code, BBMP distributes uniforms to its schools

Commenting on Shivakumar's statement, the minister said that the flag was hoisted on an empty flag pole. "There was no tricolor hoisted on the pole," he said, adding that Shivakumar's statements were provocative in nature.

"He is responsible leader and shouldn't make such statements. He should gather all information before making such remarks," he said.

Shivakumar had issued several statements during the day about the issue. "Some anti-national elements allied with BJP have brought down the national flag in a college in Shimoga. I urge everyone to post a photo of themselves with the national flag as a mark of protest," he had said in a tweet.

Ashwath Narayan said that the circular for uniform was based on existing legislations. Some people have taken the issue emotionally, he said, adding that the government had declared holiday to educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hijab
Karnataka
araga jnanendra
Hijab row
dk shivakumar
B C Nagesh
Ashwath Narayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Dutch govt names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

Dutch govt names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

Benedict XVI seeks forgiveness over sex abuse scandal

Benedict XVI seeks forgiveness over sex abuse scandal

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

 