Hijab row: Govt to probe role of organisations, says HM

Home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government would probe the role of various organisations for instigating protests in parts of the state over the hijab row.

He was speaking to reporters following a meeting with Higher Education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh on Tuesday evening.

Jnanendra also took a dig at KPCC president D K Shivakumar over the latter's claims that a saffron flag was hoisted at a college in Shivamogga by removing the tricolor.

"After three days, classes will resume as normal," he said, noting that the government has issued a circular making uniforms mandatory. The circular, it can be recalled, had barred students from wearing both hijab and saffron stoles while attending classes.

Also read: Amid controversy over dress code, BBMP distributes uniforms to its schools

Commenting on Shivakumar's statement, the minister said that the flag was hoisted on an empty flag pole. "There was no tricolor hoisted on the pole," he said, adding that Shivakumar's statements were provocative in nature.

"He is responsible leader and shouldn't make such statements. He should gather all information before making such remarks," he said.

Shivakumar had issued several statements during the day about the issue. "Some anti-national elements allied with BJP have brought down the national flag in a college in Shimoga. I urge everyone to post a photo of themselves with the national flag as a mark of protest," he had said in a tweet.

Ashwath Narayan said that the circular for uniform was based on existing legislations. Some people have taken the issue emotionally, he said, adding that the government had declared holiday to educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

Check out DH's latest videos