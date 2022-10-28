Hotel, 5 shops gutted in fire in Hampi

A hotel and five shops adjacent to it were reduced to ashes after cooking gas cylinder exploded near Virupaksha temple in Hampi on Thursday night.
The incident occurred very close to the World Heritage Site but there was no loss of life in the explosion. The hotel and the shops were constructed with bamboo and wood and hence the fire spread rapidly. It is learnt that there were around eight LPG cylinders in the hotel when the blast occurred.
The hotel had earned a name for itself in Hampi. The incident occurred in the area known as Janatha Colony, known for commercial activities. The Hampi Authority has taken steps to shift the commercial shops here and the matter is pending before a court.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response
Out-of-the-box wedding cards
Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis dies
Take your pick: Aye-aye joins ranks of snot-eaters
Love blossoms at mental health institute in Tamil Nadu
Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'
Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover
Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?
'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak