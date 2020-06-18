As Karnataka observes 'Mask Day', Jagadish Shettar asks people to take precautions against coronavirus

Observing that COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain for some more months, Large & Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar asked people to be alert by wearing masks, applying sanitisers and maintaining social distancing, though the government is doing its maximum to contain the disease.

"Everything cannot be controlled by penalising, but imposing fine for not wearing a mask in a public place has begun, and let us see its results. Both COVID-19 fight, and day-to-day activities should go together, but with proper alertness. However, there is no need for fear. Proper public co-operation is most essential to defeat COVID-19," he said.

Inaugurating the district-level 'Mask Day' programme organised by District Administration, Taluk Administration, Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP), at Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Thursday, he stated that the issue of observing 'Mask Day' every week would be thought at the government level, to create better awareness.

COVID-19 testing and treatment are being done as per guidelines. It is being controlled in the country and the state, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa respectively, he noted.

In a reply to the election of India to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, Shettar said, "It shows that Narendra Modi has grown as a world leader".

Earlier, Shettar distributed masks and hand sanitisers symbolically to some persons, and asked them to use them to stay protected from COVID-19 infection.

Later, a Padayatra was taken out from Chennamma Circle to Durgadabail, via Lamington Road, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, and Koppikar Road, to create awareness among people. Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) chairman Nagesh Kalburgi, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, Tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal, and others were present.