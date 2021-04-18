Family dispute puts ‘Gangajji’ museum’s future in limbo

A family dispute between the son and granddaughter of legendary Hindustani singer Gangubai Hangal has put the future of the museum in 'Gangalahari' (Gangubai's house) at Deshpande Nagar here in a limbo.

A few days ago, Baburao Hangal, son of ‘Gangajji’ (as she was fondly called), had charged that his daughter Vidushi Vaishnavi Hangal had ‘illegally’ gained entry into the museum and had ‘damaged’ several of the souvenirs and instruments gifted to Gangubai and collected by his late son Manoj Hangal.

He had even given a formal complaint to the suburban police station against Vaishnavi and her husband Mahesh Talkad. However, the police had not registered an FIR, keeping in mind the reputation of the family.

Baburao charged that Vaishnavi unilaterally took a decision to ‘renovate’ the house, which hosted legendary singers Sawai Gandharv and Bhimsen Joshi, and planned to use it for commercial purpose.

Baburao, along with his son Arun and daughter Madhavi, had said that the family wished to hand over the 4,000 sq ft property to the government so that it could be converted into a memorial.

“This house belongs to the people of Hubballi and no one individual can take charge of it,” he said.

Vaishnavi refutes charges

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Vaishnavi said she was moved by an article published in a regional newspaper about the poor status of the museum, where termites were eating into the rich treasures of Gangajji.

“I have informed about our every move to my father and other family members. In fact, my uncle Narayanrao (another son of Gangubai), was present on the day we started renovation work of the museum and as an equal legal heir to my grandmother, did not object to it,” she said and added that a 'third person' was brainwashing her father.

Vaishnavi said as per her father’s wish, the renovated house will be locked again and a decision will be taken after the entire Hangal family sits together and decides on the future of the museum.

She clarified that not a single memento had been damaged as alleged by her father.