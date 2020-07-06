Karnataka: HDUDA to increase increase maximum limit of height of buildings in Hubballi-Dharwad

The Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) has resolved to increase the maximum limit of height of buildings, in normal cases, from existing 11.5 metre to 15 metre, and to change some other zonal regulations. The HDUDA has taken this (increasing building height) decision considering a demand of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) and taking a cue from Belagavi model.

After attending the HDUDA's annual meeting here on Monday, HDUDA chairman Nagesh Kalburgi and District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar confirmed that the proposal in this regard would be submitted to the Urban Development Department in a week. The CREDAI which highlighted the differences in zonal regulations between Hubballi-Dharwad and other cities.

"We have also decided to increase the setback height from 11.5 metre to above 15 metre. It is resolved reduce the width of road from existing 12 metre in front of apartments to 9 metre in city area, and 12 metre outside the city limits. However, the meeting rejected the demand to give civic amenities (CA) land to owners' associations on lease. But the HDUDA agreed to use industrial area for commercial activities," Kalburgi told media persons.

CA sites, layouts

Kalburgi said, there is a rule to leave 10% land as CA site in a layout, but some layouts have scattered CA sites. Now, it is decided to reserve 10% CA site at one place itself. This would made mandatory for 113 newly proposed private layouts, he noted.

As many as 57 unauthorised layouts are already identified, and 100 more such layouts are expected to be traced out. They would be demolished. Out of around 350 CA sites allotted, some are misused, and they would be taken back. If CA sites are unused for long time, they would be asked whether sites would be used for the purpose allotted or should be taken back. Survey in this regard is on, Kalburgi said.

The revised comprehensive development plan (CDP) was approved last year, and a team is coming to rectify the errors in six months. Master plan implementation would begin within one year, he assured.

Jagadish Shettar instructed Kalburgi not to stop unauthorised layout demolition abruptly. It should continue, and all elected representatives would support that. Farmers have not yet come forward to give their land to develop HDUDA layout, he said.

Site allotment letters were handed over to kin of martyred soldiers. Basavaraj Horatti was felicitated for completing 40 years as an MLC continuously.

MLAs Prasad Abbayya, Arvind Bellad, C M Nimbannavar, MLCs Shrinivas Mane, S V Sakanur, Pradeep Shettar, Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) Commissioner Suresh Itnal, HDUDA Commissioner Ningappa Kummannavar, Town Planning Member (Joint Director) Vivek Karekar and others were present.

'Be alert'

In the wake of more people coming from Bengaluru, Large & Medium Scale Industries and District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar stated that people themselves should be alert and should follow the guidelines, to prevent Covid-19 infection.

He told media persons here on Monday that even private hospitals are prepared for Covid-19 treatment, 6,000 beds are kept ready in the district, and Covid Care Centres are also opened.

"I do not agree that Covid-19 has spread to community level in Hubballi, but it is still in cluster level. Due to lack of awareness, some Covid patients move here and there, and their contact tracing becomes very difficult," Shettar said.