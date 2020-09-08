Rain damage loss in Dharwad pegged at Rs 582 crore, says deputy commissioner

'Rain damage loss in Dharwad pegged at Rs 582 crore'

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Sep 08 2020, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 14:11 ist
Rains in Dharwad. Credit: DH Photo

Dharwad district has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 582 crore due to heavy rains and floods that lashed in August this year. The district administration will make a presentation before the central study team which will visit district today.

DC Nitesh Patil told DH on Tuesday that excessive rains between August 4 and 8 and again between August 15 and 18 spelt doom for the district.

Two were  and 3 cattle have been lost. Agriculture crops in 55970 hectare and horticulture crops in 6635 hectare has been lost. In addition, 1227 houses have been damaged. Kalghatagi taluk has suffered maximum loss followed by Dharwad and Navalgund taluks.

