Shah's remark on Hindi misunderstood by Oppn: Shettar

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar blamed the leaders of opposition parties for misunderstanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi as the language of the nation.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday after visiting victims who were stabbed by miscreants during the Ganesh immersion procession at Karnataka Institute of Medical Science recently, Shettar said Shah only meant it like one nation and one flag, there should be one language, a common language to interact. However, the Opposition misunderstood it as the imposition of Hindi on other languages.

Opposition leaders who have misunderstood the statement are politicising the issue, he charged.

Shettar said Shah was not trying to impose the Hindi language on us. "Let there be a healthy discussion on the subject if the leaders in Dravid language speaking state feel that the Union government is imposing Hindi on them," said Shettar while highlighted the necessity of having a common language

He said there was no question of imposing Hindi on us as the Kannada language is our pride. Kannada has its own legacy and identity and Kannadigas have to speak more in Kannada to help the language grow.

Ganesh immersion stabbing incident not communal

Shettar also clarified that a total of eight stabbing cases, six of which took place on the last day of Ganesha idol immersion and two on Saturday, were not for communal cases. The incident took place over silly reasons and extempore, Shettar added. He said police officials have failed in their duty to curb such incidents. “I have spoken to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep and instructed him to take strict action against all those involved in this.”

One 21-year-old nursing student has died and eight others have sustained stab injuries in the last three days in Hubballi.