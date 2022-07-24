Siddaramaiah should be next CM of Karnataka: Cong MLA Zameer

Congress leader and MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said the constitution has given him the right to express his opinion freely and likewise, he has expressed his desire that Leader of Opposition in assembly Siddaramaiah should become the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Nobody can shut me down, the MLA told reporters. Countering Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, Zameer said only people can decide his "level".

Zameer said he has not spoken against the Vokkaliga community. “None of the Seers from that community has condemned my statement; in fact, most of my followers are from the Vokkaliga community,” he said.

He said he too has the desire to become a chief minister. However, only Siddaramaiah has the capabilities to garner the support of all the communities. “Siddaramaiah should become a chief minister is my personal opinion. In the end, it's the high command that will take a call in this regard,” he said.