Siddaramaiah should be next K'taka CM: Cong MLA Zameer

Siddaramaiah should be next CM of Karnataka: Cong MLA Zameer

The MLA said only Siddaramaiah has the capabilities to garner the support of all the communities

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jul 24 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 22:00 ist
Leader of Opposition in assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress leader and MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said the constitution has given him the right to express his opinion freely and likewise, he has expressed his desire that Leader of Opposition in assembly Siddaramaiah should become the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Nobody can shut me down, the MLA told reporters. Countering Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, Zameer said only people can decide his "level".

Zameer said he has not spoken against the Vokkaliga community. “None of the Seers from that community has condemned my statement; in fact, most of my followers are from the Vokkaliga community,” he said.

He said he too has the desire to become a chief minister. However, only Siddaramaiah has the capabilities to garner the support of all the communities. “Siddaramaiah should become a chief minister is my personal opinion. In the end, it's the high command that will take a call in this regard,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Congress
Siddaramaiah
B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

What's Brewing

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

 