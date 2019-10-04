Soldier Manjappa laid to rest

Manjappa Hanumantappa Olekar (29), a soldier of the 19 Madras Regiment, who died in Kashmir on Tuesday, was laid to rest at his native village Inam Veerapur in the taluk on Thursday.

While earlier reports had stated that he had died while fighting the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the army officials later informed the district administration that he had committed suicide. The reasons for him taking that extreme step are not yet known.

The parents of Manjappa demanded an enquiry into his death. “My son was a brave man, and would not have committed suicide. There is a need for an enquiry into his death,” demanded Hanumantappa Olekar.

The army officials sent the mortal remains of the deceased soldier via an Air India flight. Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Zuber, Hubballi Rural Tahsildar Sangappa Badagi, and others received the soldier’s body on behalf of the district administration.

Kundgol MLA Kusumavati Shivalli, Congress leader Sadanand Danganavar, members of Sainik Welfare Board, youths of Inam Veerapur, and others paid floral tributes to the departed

soul.

Later, the body was shifted to his native village in an ambulance arranged by the district administration. Emotions ran high at the village, as hundreds of people from even neighbouring villages poured in to pay their final respect. He was cremated as per his religion.

Olekar, however, was not given a State honour as he had committed suicide.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said, the fallen soldier could not be given State honour as he had allegedly committed suicide.

Yet, the district administration ensured that his family received all the help they could be provided.

Government land was provided to the family for Manjappa’s final rites.