Influenced by Kittur Channamma, paid tribute to her in 'RRR': Rajamouli

Directors should increasingly make films on unsung heroes of the country’s freedom movement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

“Many unsung heroes sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom from colonial rule. Directors should throw light on them by making films. This will help the younger generation to know the truth and build a vibrant India,” Bommai stated at the pre-release event of the upcoming Telugu film ‘RRR’ at Alagurki in the district.

Directed by ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli, the Rs 400-crore budget flick starring N T Rama Rao (junior), Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will hit the screens on March 25 in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian and foreign languages.

The event was dedicated to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Bommai said, "I request Rajamouli to dedicate ‘RRR’ to Kittur Rani Channamma, Jhansi Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Lala Lajpat Rai, Subhash Chandra Bose and other unsung heroes. Every Indian should watch the film and feel proud about such heroes.”

Stressing the need for cordial relations among regional languages, the CM said, “Regional languages in the country are like sisters. There has been a healthy bond between the Kannada and the Telugu languages. The harmonious relationship should be continued. We feel proud as the movie will be released in Kannada too.”

Bommai said that the government would soon organise a mega event matching Puneeth’s stature to bestow the Karnataka Ratna award on him, posthumously.

Before the event, Rajamouli told reporters that he was deeply influenced by Kittur Rani Channamma when he read about her during his childhood.

“I was inspired by her and wanted to pay her a rich tribute. I have done it through ‘RRR’,” he said.

“Region and language really don’t matter when the content is strong and appeals to all. ‘RRR’ has strong content, which will help the audience to connect with it.”

