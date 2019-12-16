'Invest Karnataka-Hubballi' meet in Feb 2nd week

To invite major industrialists for the ‘Invest Karnataka-Hubballi’ investors’ meet to be held here in the second week of February, and to attract them to invest in north Karnataka region, a roadshow will be organised in Mumbai on December 23.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar will meet noted industrialists in Mumbai on that day, urging them to invest in Karnataka, especially in north Karnataka region.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for ‘Invest Karnataka-Hubballi’ event held here on Monday, Jagadish Shettar announced that the investors’ meet in Hubballi would be organised in the second week of February.

He stated that efforts would be made to change the mindset of investors about this region, by convincing them about the potential for industrial growth here, including good connectivity and availability of land.

“Hubballi has air connectivity with all major cities, while Kalaburagi airport has also become operational. The region has good road and train connectivity too. Around 500 acres of land is available for allotment at Mummigatti and Itigatti, while more land would

be acquired for industrial purpose. The plan is to have a land bank of 3,000 acres near the twin cities,” Shettar explained.