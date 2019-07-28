I've not sold myself, Vishwanath writes to voters

Former Hunsur legislator A H Vishwanath on Sunday wrote a letter to voters of his constituency, requesting them not to believe rumours spread by his political rivals about him.

In the letter, he stressed that he did not sell himself as was projected by his political rivals.

"I never disrespected your trust and vote. I am always grateful to your every vote," he wrote.

"This system insulted, exploited and ignored me. There was no respect for experience and seniority. There were many developments tarnishing my personality. I decided to resign as I could not tolerate it. Hence, my act should not be considered as negligence of voters," he pleaded.

He requested voters to understand that their MLA resigned for their self-respect and welfare, unable to bear repeated insults and discrimination any more, Vishwanath wrote.

"The revengeful system has tried to suppress us (rebels) by spreading false news. There are attempts to end our political and public life. We will now approach the Supreme court," he said in the letter.

Vishwanath stated he would soon meet his voters in Hunsur and share the reality.

"As you know me and my life, I request you not to believe rumours spread about me," he added, seeking the support and blessings of the Hunsur voters.