Jarkiholi to visit New Delhi to seek environmental clearance for Kalasa-Banduri project

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that he would be visiting New Delhi on September 13 and 14, to seek environmental clearance for the implementation of Kalasa-Banduri nallah diversion project as per the orders of Mahadayi River Dispute Tribunal Award.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting here on Friday, Jarkiholi said, he had earlier visited the national capital to meet union ministers and officials concerned to seek environmental clearance as per the tribunal's order, but it could not happen due to Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to get the clearance during the visit next week. Centre had earlier given environmental clearance, but it lapsed. New application has to be submitted and follow-up has to be made, he added.

Encroachments in rivers Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Markendeya and Bellary nallah are being feared to be the reasons for the floods being witnessed since two years during monsoon. Committee under Regional Commissioner has been formed and it will conduct survey and submit its report regarding encroachments and desilting the water bodies upto Kudal Sangama in Bagalkot district. Based on the report, all encroachments will be cleared, he informed.