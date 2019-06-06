JD(S) leaders want Vishwanath as state chief

JD(S) leader Y S V Datta on Thursday said efforts were being made to convince A H Vishwanath to withdraw his resignation and continue as the state party president.

"Party leaders are unanimous in their opinion that he should continue. Party supremo H D Deve Gowda, too, has spoken to him. The party needs his guidance and leadership in the state," Datta, who is the JD(S) campaign committee chairman, told reporters.

Vishwanath, who is a prominent Kuruba leader, resigned as the state JD(S) president on Tuesday, owning moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. He had also accused Congress leader Siddaramaiah of blocking his entry into the coordination committee.

Hassan MP and Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna said Vishwanath would withdraw the resignation in two to three days. The party would be strengthened under his leadership in the state, he added.