Judges behind controversial hijab verdict get 'Y' category security after threats

The three judges behind the controversial hijab verdict have been given 'Y' category security, following a series of death threats.

Announcing the measure on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I have instruced the Director General and the Inspector General to probe the complaint filed in Vidhanasoudha police station thoroughly."

Last week, the special bench comprising Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S. Dixit and Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, while dismissing the petitions demanding hijab in classrooms, underlined that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

An office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat (TNTJ) was arrested on Saturday night for issuing death threats to judges over the hijab row verdict.

In a veiled warning, the accused, referring to a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down by a vehicle during his morning walk last year, said that everyone knew where the Chief Justice of Karnataka goes for a walk.

More to follow....

