K Sudhakar adopts 9 kids orphaned due to Covid-19

A trust headed by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has adopted nine children of Chikkaballapur district who have been orphaned during the Covid pandemic. The Saikrishna Trust has made a deposit of Rs one lakh in the name of each such child.
The deposit bonds were disbursed to the children at a programme to mark Kempegowda Jayanti in Chikkaballapur on Sunday. The minister said that the Trust would take over the responsibility of educating the orphaned children.
