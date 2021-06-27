K Sudhakar adopts 9 kids orphaned due to Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • Jun 27 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 01:30 ist
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Credit: DH File Photo

A trust headed by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has adopted nine children of Chikkaballapur district who have been orphaned during the Covid pandemic. The Saikrishna Trust has made a deposit of Rs one lakh in the name of each such child.

The deposit bonds were disbursed to the children at a programme to mark Kempegowda Jayanti in Chikkaballapur on Sunday. The minister said that the Trust would take over the responsibility of educating the orphaned children. 

