17-year-old student allegedly murdered by friends in Kalaburagi's Jewargi taluk

A seventeen-year-old student has allegedly been murdered by his friends at Nagrani Bridge in Jewargi taluk. Victim Shivakumar's parents have lodged a complaint at Nelogi Police Station on Wednesday.

The parents alleged that few of his neighbourhood friends in Kamalanagar — at the outskirts of the city — had carried their son to Veerabhadreshwar temple in Chinamgera village of Afzalpur taluk, and killed him while returning home. They further alleged in their complaint that the suspects threw Shivakumar's body under the bridge.

Police found the body of the student two to three days after he went missing.

The victim was studying second PUC in a private college in Kalaburagi.