A 65-year-old man died of COVID-19 at the ESIC hospital in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The number of people succumbing to novel coronavirus rose to two in the district, five in the state.

A 76-year-old elderly man who returned from abroad died of COVID-19 on March 10 in Kalaburagi city. The death shook the nation as it was the first COVID 19 positive death in the country.