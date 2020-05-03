Kannada Nityotsava poet KS Nissar Ahmed passes away

Angadi Jagadish
Angadi Jagadish, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 14:59 ist
Prof K S Nissar Ahmed file photo (DH photo)

Nityotsava poet of Kannada literature Prof K S Nissar Ahmed passed away on Sunday at his residence. He was 84. He was suffering from illness for the last few days. 

Prof Ahmed was shattered after the death of his son in America recently. Much against the advice of doctors, he had got himself discharged from the hospital.

Kokkare Hosahalli Shekh Haider Nissar Ahmed, the Nityotsava (celebration of every day) poet of Kannada was born on February 5, 1936 at Devanahalli. 

He was a leading poet in Navya literary movement. His works include Manasu Gandhi, Bazaru, Nityotsava, Sanje Aidara Male and Manadondige Mathukathe.

His Anaamika Anglaru, an anthology of poems, won Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award in 1982. He was the recipient of Padma Shri, Pampa and Rajyotsava awards.

He served as an assistant geologist in the  Mysore Mines and Geology at Gulbarga (now Kalaburagi). He worked as a lecturer in Geology at Central College, Bengaluru.

He also taught at Sahyadri first grade college in Shivamogga. He chaired 73rd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Shivamogga. He inaugurated the 407th edition of Dasara.

